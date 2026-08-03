Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: Interesting Facts To Know About The Anchor And TV Host

By: Sunanda Singh | August 03, 2026
Bollywood actor and TV show host, Maniesh Paul, has turned 45 on Monday, August 3, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
Many people spell it as "Manish," but the actor and TV host officially spells his name Maniesh Paul.
Maniesh grew up in Delhi and completed his education there before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in entertainment.
Before becoming a television star, he worked as a radio jockey, where he developed his spontaneous speaking and comic timing.
His vibrant voice and witty sense of humor helped him gain popularity before he entered television.
Maniesh initially appeared as a video jockey (VJ) and acted in television serials before finding fame as a host.
His breakthrough came through anchoring reality shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, and several award shows.
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