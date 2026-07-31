Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | July 31, 2026
Kiara Advani is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses, known for films like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.
On the occasion of her 35th birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
She was born as Alia Advani and changed her name to Kiara before entering Bollywood to avoid confusion with actress Alia Bhatt.
The name "Kiara" was reportedly suggested after Salman Khan advised her to adopt a different screen name.
Her father, Jagdeep Advani, is a Sindhi businessman, while her mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, has Scottish, Irish, Portuguese, and Spanish ancestry.
Kiara is connected to actors Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey through her maternal family.
Before entering films, she briefly assisted at an early learning centre for preschool children.
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