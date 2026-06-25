Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | June 25, 2026
Karisma Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses of the early 2000s, turned 52 on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Karisma Kapoor became the first female member of the Kapoor family to pursue acting in Bollywood.
Karisma made her Bollywood debut at just 17 years old with Prem Qaidi (1991).
The actress's nickname is "Lolo." The name is believed to have been inspired by Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida.
During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Karisma was among the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry.
Despite taking breaks from acting, Karisma has maintained a disciplined fitness routine and often shares wellness insights with fans.
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