Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Interesting Facts To Know About KJo

By: Sunanda Singh | May 25, 2026
Karan Johar is a renowned Indian filmmaker, and producer, known for directing blockbuster Bollywood films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and launching several successful actors through Dharma Productions.
On the occasion of his 54th birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the filmmaker.
Before becoming a filmmaker, Karan Johar appeared as an actor in the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in a small supporting role.
Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the age of 26, and the film became one of Bollywood’s biggest hits.
Karan has often revealed that legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra greatly influenced his filmmaking style, especially his love for romance and family dramas.
Karan Johar became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017.
Despite traveling frequently, Karan Johar has openly spoken about his fear of flying.
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