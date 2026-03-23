Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Must-Watch These Films Of The Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | March 23, 2026
Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for bold performances in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. A National Award winner, she often voices strong opinions on social issues
On the occasion of her 40th birthday on Monday, March 22, 2026, watch these films of Kangana Ranaut films on OTT platforms
Tanu Weds Manu is a romantic comedy-drama film in which she plays the role of Tanuja Trivedi, a bold, carefree, and rebellious young woman from Kanpur who resists the idea of an arranged marriage. It is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video
Emergency is a biographical film in which Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is available on Netflix
Dhaakad is an action film in which she plays the role of a ruthless agent at the International Task Force (ITF). It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Simran is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of a divorcee who loses her savings in a gambling bout. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Fashion is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of Shonali Gujral, a successful model who experiences a downfall. It is available on Netflix
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a historical biographical film in which she plays the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Queen is a comedy-drama film directed by Vikas Bah. In the film, the actress plays the role of Rani, who is a shy and traditional girl from Delhi whose life changes after her fiancé cancels their wedding just before the ceremony. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
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