Happy Birthday Kajol: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | August 05, 2026
Padma Shri awardee Bollywood actress Kajol has turned 52 on August 5, 2026. On her special day, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online.
Kajol became one of the few Indian actresses to be immortalised with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore in 2018.
Kajol was studying at St. Joseph's Convent School in Panchgani when she quit her studies at the age of 16 after being cast in Bekhudi (1992).
Kajol was just 17 years old when she entered Bollywood with Bekhudi, a romantic drama film which was released in 1992.
Besides Hindi and English, Kajol understands Marathi and Bengali due to her family background.
Kajol has supported campaigns related to education, child welfare, and women's empowerment, and has worked with several charitable organisations.
Kajol co-produced Helicopter Eela (2018), marking one of her notable ventures beyond acting.
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