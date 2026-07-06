Happy Birthday Kailash Kher: Lesser-Known Facts About The Singer

By: Sunanda Singh | July 06, 2026

Kailash Kher is a versatile singer who is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

On the occasion of the special day, take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Kailash Kher left his home in Meerut when he was around 14 to pursue spirituality and self-discovery.

During a difficult period in Rishikesh, he reportedly attempted to end his life by jumping into the Ganga but survived. He later described the experience as a turning point in his life.

He tried running a handicrafts export business, which eventually failed, before finding success in the music industry.

The song "Allah Ke Bande" from the 2003 film Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II made him a household name.

Following the bankruptcy of his business at the age of 21, he sank into depression and ran away to Rishikesh to become a sadhu.

Kailash Kher

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