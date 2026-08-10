Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sachin T | August 10, 2026
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has turned 41 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Jacqueline was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant the same year, kickstarting her public career.
Though she’s Sri Lankan by nationality, Jacqueline was born and raised in Manama, Bahrain. She lived there for most of her early life and completed her schooling there as well.
All images from Instagram
Jacqueline has showcased several dance styles on screen and has worked with leading Bollywood choreographers throughout her career.
Jacqueline has participated in various charitable initiatives and has supported causes involving children, animals and social welfare.
Jacqueline co-owns a popular restaurant called Kaema Sutra in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which serves contemporary Sri Lankan cuisine.
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