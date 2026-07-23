Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: Interesting Facts To Know About The Singer-Actor

By: Sachin T | July 23, 2026
Himesh Reshammiya, who is known for his distinctive voice and chart-topping songs, has turned 54 on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
He began his career as a television producer before entering Bollywood music.
Himesh played a key role in starting Deepika Padukone's career, casting her in his 2006 music video "Naam Hai Tera," directed by the late Shabnam Gupta.
He never intended to be a playback vocalist. He only started singing his own compositions because his father convinced him his unique voice would stand out.
Himesh Reshammiya became the first Indian singer to perform at the Wembley Arena in London.
His trademark cap became a nationwide fashion trend during the mid-2000s.
Himesh Reshammiya produced and conceived the popular TV show Andaaz, which aired on Zee TV in the mid-1990s (1995–1997). He also composed the title music of the show.
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