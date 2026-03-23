Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: From Haq To Jannat, Watch These Interesting Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | March 23, 2026
Emraan Hashmi is a popular Bollywood actor known for intense performances, romantic thrillers, and versatile roles. He gained fame with films like Jannat, Haq, and Ground Zero
On the occasion of his 48th birthday on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, watch some of his interesting films on OTT platforms.
Haq narrates the tale of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a homemaker whose attorney spouse, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), leaves her and their children, ceases financial support, and divorces her through triple talaq. It is streaming on Netflix.
Jannat is a sports drama film in which Emraan Hashmi plays Arjun Dixit, a smart, ambitious small-time conman who becomes a high-stakes cricket bookie and match-fixer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Awarapan is an action crime thriller film in which he plays the role of an atheist gangster with a tragic past named Shivam Pandit. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ground Zero is an action-thriller film in which the actor plays the role of a dedicated BSF Commandant named Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey who leads a critical counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani is directed by Mohit Suri, in which he portrays the character of Aarav Ruparel who falls in love with Vasudha Prasad, a married woman. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
They Call Him OG is a gangster action film in which he plays the primary antagonist, Omi Bhau (Omkar Vardhaman Mirajkar), a ruthless gangster. It is available on Netflix.
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