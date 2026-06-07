Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Interesting Facts To Know About The Producer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 07, 2026
Ekta Kapoor is a prominent television and film producer known for creating successful serials and founding Balaji Telefilms.
She has turned 51 on Sunday, June 7, 2026. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Ekta Kapoor started her career at the age of 17, working under advertising and filmmaking professional Kailash Surendranath.
She launched Balaji Telefilms with support from her father, actor Jeetendra.
The company was named after Lord Balaji, a deity deeply revered by her family.
Ekta is known for her strong belief in numerology and often uses specific spellings and titles based on numerological advice.
She became a mother through surrogacy in 2019 and named her son Ravie Kapoor, after her father Ravi Kapoor (Jeetendra's real name).
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