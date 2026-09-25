Happy Birthday Divya Dutta: Interesting Facts To Know About The National Award-Winning Actress

By: Sachin T | September 25, 2026
Divya Dutta is a model-turned-actress who has featured in several notable films. She has impressed the audience and critics with her performances in supporting roles in many films and series.
On the occasion of her 49th birthday on Friday, September 25, 2026, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Before entering films, she worked as a model and appeared in television commercials.
Dutta has also worked in international productions, including the film The Last Lear (2007).
She turned author with her memoir Me and Ma, published in 2017, which explored her relationship with her mother, Dr Nalini Dutta.
Following the death of her father when she was seven years old, Divya was raised by her mother.
Divya Dutta is passionately dedicated to charity and social activism, concentrating her work mainly on the rights, safety, and welfare of women and children.
Thanks For Reading!