Happy Birthday Daler Mehndi: Lesser-Known Facts To Know About The Bhangra King

By: Sachin T | August 18, 2026
Daler Mehndi is often called the “Bhangra King” of India for popularising Punjabi pop music worldwide in the 1990s.
Daler Mehndi has turned 59 on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.
Beyond music, Daler has been involved in tree plantation drives and environmental causes, quietly contributing to social welfare.
Daler is a follower of spiritual practices and meditation, and he often attributes his voice’s power to discipline and devotion.
Daler Mehndi has performed for international dignitaries, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, showcasing Indian music globall.
Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More.
Daler is a follower of spiritual practices and meditation, and he often attributes his voice’s power to discipline and devotion.
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