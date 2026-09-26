Happy Birthday Chunky Panday: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

By: Sachin T | September 26, 2026
Bollywood star Chunky Panday has turned 64 on Saturday, September 26, 2026. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Before entering Bollywood, Panday underwent formal training in acting and was associated with FTII.
Chunky made his acting debut with Aag Hi Aag, marking the beginning of his career in Hindi cinema.
His role as Babu in Tezaab (1988), alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, brought him considerable recognition.
One of the lesser-known chapters of his career is his work in Bangladeshi films during the 1990s. He appeared in several successful films there and became a familiar face to Bangladeshi audiences.
While he started with more conventional roles, Panday later became particularly popular for his comic timing and supporting performances.
Chunky Panday was born as Suyash Sharad Panday. He got the nickname "Chunky" because a cousin could not pronounce his real name.
Thanks For Reading!