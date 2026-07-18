Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Dum Laga Ke Haisha Actor

By: Sachin T | July 18, 2026
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is known for versatile performances in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and more. She also actively advocates environmental conservation and sustainability.
On the occasion of her 37th birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
Before making her acting debut, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films (YRF) for nearly six years.
She made her Bollywood debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Bhumi intentionally gained significant weight to authentically portray Sandhya in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
After the film, she underwent a remarkable fitness transformation through a balanced diet and regular exercise without resorting to crash diets.
Her father, the late Satish Pednekar, was a former Maharashtra Home and Labour Minister, while her mother, Sumitra, is a tobacco harm-reduction activist.
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