Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: Interesting Facts To Know About The Comedy Queen

By: Sunanda Singh | July 03, 2026
Comedy Queen Bharti is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Friday, July 3, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
In 2022, she embraced motherhood with the birth of her son, affectionately nicknamed "Gola," whose real name is Laksh.
Bharti comes from Amritsar, Punjab, and had a financially challenging childhood after losing her father at a young age.
Did you know that she was a national-level athlete before entering entertainment? Bharti competed in pistol shooting and archery and even earned medals at the state level.
She has also ventured into podcasting and digital content, expanding her presence beyond television.
Her first major TV break came on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Season 4), where she became the second runner-up but won audiences with her comic timing.
Bharti's "Lalli" character became so popular that it turned her into a household name across India.
Thanks For Reading!