Happy Birthday Ayesha Takia: Interesting Facts To Know About The Former Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | April 10, 2026
Ayesha Takia, known for her girl-next-door charm and notable performances in the 2000s, is celebrating her 40th birthday on Friday, April 10, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the former actress.
Ayesha began her career at a very young age, appearing in her first television commercial at the age of four.
At 15, she appeared in the music video Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaye, which made her an instant teen sensation.
Before films, Ayesha featured in several commercials, including a popular one for a health drink that boosted her visibility.
Her debut film, Tarzan: The Wonder Car (2004), didn’t perform well critically, but she gained attention for her screen presence.
Ayesha Takia's role in Dor (2006) was widely praised and remains one of her most respected performances.
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