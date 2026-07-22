Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Interesting Facts To Know About The Singer

By: Sachin T | July 22, 2026
Popular singer, songwriter, and composer Armaan Malik, who is known for Bollywood hits and international pop singles, has turned 32 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Photo via Instagram
Armaan Malik began his musical journey as a child and participated in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2006.
He is the younger brother of singer and composer Amaal Mallik and the grandson of veteran music composer Sardar Malik.
Armaan received formal training in Hindustani classical music, which laid the foundation for his versatile singing style.
Armaan Malik, the Indian playback singer, has delivered numerous chart-topping and soulful songs across different genres.
Apart from Hindi, he has recorded songs in English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Punjabi.He sang the Hindi versions of songs for Disney films and has been associated with several international music projects.
He sang the Hindi versions of songs for Disney films and has been associated with several international music projects.
Thanks For Reading!