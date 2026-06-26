Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

By: Sachin T | June 26, 2026
Arjin Kapoor has turned 41 on Friday, June 26, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Before becoming an actor, Arjun Kapoor worked as an assistant director on films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Salaam-E-Ishq (2007).
The actor once weighed around 140 kg and after that he underwent a remarkable fitness transformation before making his Bollywood debut.
Salman Khan encouraged Arjun to pursue acting and helped him focus on fitness and training.
He is a passionate football fan and has participated in celebrity football matches and events over the years.
The actor has often spoken about his interest in food and enjoys experimenting with different cuisines.
Arjun lent his voice to the character of Buck in the Hindi version of Ice Age: Collision Course (2016).
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