Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Interesting Facts To Know About 'King of Playback Singing'

By: Sunanda Singh | April 25, 2026
Arijit Singh, one of the most famous singers in the Bollywood industry, has turned 39 on Saturday, April 25, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Arijit first gained recognition on the reality show Fame Gurukul, but he didn’t win; it was just the start of his journey.
His big Bollywood break came years later with Tum Hi Ho, after a long struggle in the industry.
Arijit comes from a musically inclined family, and his mother was a singer. His grandmother also had a strong musical background.
Apart from singing, Arijit plays instruments like the piano, guitar, and tabla, and is skilled in music production too.
Besides being a singer, Arijit is a badminton player, a writer, a movie freak and a documentary maker
Arijit Singh has sung over 200 songs, not just in Hindi, but also in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati.
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