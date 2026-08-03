Happy Birthday Arbaaz Khan: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

By: Sachin T | August 03, 2026
Bollywood actor Arbaz Khan has turned 59 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
While Arbaaz debuted as an actor in Daraar (1996), he later found major success as a producer with the Dabangg franchise.
His first film, Daraar, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for portraying an obsessive husband.
Besides acting and producing, Arbaaz stepped into direction with Dabangg 2 (2012), starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.
He has hosted TV reality and entertainment shows, including celebrity chat shows, showcasing his comfort as a presenter.
Arbaaz has participated in campaigns promoting animal welfare and has publicly voiced support for the ethical treatment of animals on several occasions.
Arbaaz heads Arbaaz Khan Productions, under which several films and digital projects have been developed.
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