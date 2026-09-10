Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor-Director

By: Sachin T | September 10, 2026
Anurag Kashyap is a renowned director and actor known for critically acclaimed movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and more. On the occasion of his 54th birthday on Thursday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
Anurag Kashyap studied Zoology at Hans Raj College, Delhi University. His journey from science to filmmaking is an interesting career switch.
Before cinema took over, he had an interest in science and even considered pursuing a career related to it.
His interest in cinema deepened after watching a production of Macbeth, which influenced his decision to pursue theatre and eventually films.
Anurag Kashyap studied Zoology at Hans Raj College, Delhi University. His journey from science to filmmaking is an interesting career switch.
Anurag Kashyap came to Mumbai with only ₹5,000 and spent time sleeping on the streets when his money ran out.
Did you know that Kashyap worked as a writer in the television industry before becoming known for films such as Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev.D?
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