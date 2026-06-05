Happy Birthday Amit Sadh: Interesting Facts To Know About Kai Po Che! Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | June 05, 2026
Amit Sadh is a versatile actor who is known for his breakout role in Kai Po Che!, the Breathe web series, Jeet Ki Zid, and more.
The actor has turned 47 on Friday, June 5, 2026. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Amit Sadh was born on June 5, 1980, in Delhi. His father was a national-level hockey player, which gave him early exposure to sports and discipline.
He faced personal tragedy early in life, losing both his parents during his teenage years.
Before entering the entertainment industry, Amit reportedly worked at various places, including a garment factory and a security agency, to support himself.
His portrayal of Omkar "Omi" Shastri in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! earned him critical acclaim and established him in Bollywood.
His portrayal of Omkar "Omi" Shastri in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! earned him critical acclaim and established him in Bollywood.
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