Happy Birthday Ameesha Patel: Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 08, 2026
Actress Ameesha Patel, known for films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai and more, turned 51 on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. On her special day, here is a look at some of her must-watch films available on OTT platforms.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha – An epic period action drama in which Patel plays Sakina, a Muslim girl. Available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai – A romantic drama adapted from the Kannada film Anuraga Sangama, where Patel portrays Durga, a poor, blind village girl. Available on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and YouTube.
Race 2 – Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this action film features Patel as a glamorous and innocent assistant. Available on JioHotstar.
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai – Patel plays a naive and beautiful girl who falls in love with Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) in this romantic drama. Available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Yeh Hai Jalwa – A romantic comedy in which she plays Sonia, the daughter of a stubborn, privileged father, Mittal. Available on YouTube, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
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