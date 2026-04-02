Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn- From Drishyam To Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Watch These Interesting Films Of The Versatile Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | April 02, 2026
Ajay Devgn is a versatile actor who has turned 57 on Thursday, April 2, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, watch some of his interesting movies
If you are watching Ajay Devgn's films, then you can start from Drishyam. In this film, the actor plays the role of a father who does everything he can to protect his daughter. You can find it on JioHotstar and Netflix
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a comedy film which is loosely based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon. In the film, the actor plays the role of a notorious prankster and conman. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical film in which the actor plays the role of Subedar Tanaji Malusare, a military commander of the Maratha kingdom. It is available on JioHotstar
Gangaajal: The Holy Weapon is a crime drama film in which the actor plays the role of a sincere and upright IPS officer. It is available on ZEE5 and YouTube
LOC: Kargil is a historical war film in which Ajay Devgn portrays the role of Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Maidaan is a riveting sports drama that narrates the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the man behind India's triumph at the Asian Games. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
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