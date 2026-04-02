Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Must-Visit Bajrangbali Temples In Mumbai On The Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | April 02, 2026
Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most significant festival, which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is also known as Anjani Putra.
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In 2026, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Thursday, April 2. On this special occasion, visit some of the most revered temples in Mumbai dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple is located in Bhuleshwar, South Mumbai. The five-headed Hanuman temple is considered an old temple.
The Ghanteshwar Temple is a Hindu temple that is home to Lord Hanuman, and it is situated in Khar, Mumbai. It is the most popular Lord Hanuman temple in the city.
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Hanuman Sankat Mochan Temple is another famous temple which is situated near the Bhuleshwar area in Mumbai. The temple is famous for its vibrant aarti and serene atmosphere.
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Shree Kala Hanuman Temple is a more than 100-year-old temple which is located in Kandivali West. The temple is built of white marble.
Shree Icchapurti Hanuman Temple in Malad is home to Lord Hanuman. The temple was built by Rajaram Chandgothia in memory of his father.
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