Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Teachers 

By: Rahul M | July 19, 2024
This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 21st. On this auspicious day, share special messages, quotes, and greetings with your guru
All images from Canva
"The best teachers are those who show us where to look, but don't tell you what to see." -Alexandra K. Trenfor
"Teachers can change life with just the mix of chalk and challenges." -Joyce Meyer
"It is supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." -Albert Einstein
Dear teacher, thank you for always guiding me to the right path and always inspiring me. Happy Guru Purnima!
Thank you teacher, for always giving us knowledge, manners, and the importance of life. Happy Guru Purnima!
With a heart full of gratitude, I wish you a very happy Guru Purnima. Your lessons have made me a better person
