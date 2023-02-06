Grammys 2023: Cardi B wears Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's couture, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
Cardi B was a sight to behold as she attended the 65th Grammy Awards in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation
Photo: AFP
She donned a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a long trail
Photo: AFP
The stunning gown featured pleated structural features that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist and all the way to the top of her head.
Photo: AFP
She lined her eyes with blue kohl and eyeliner, a perfect match for the outfit she chose
Photo: AFP
"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the designer wrote on his Instagram handle
Photo: AFP
"True Blue, baby I love you," replied Cardi B
This isn't the first time Cardi B and Gaurav Gupta have collaborated. Earlier, she wore his design in her music video 'No Love'
Photo: AFP
Cardi B was accompanied by US rapper Offset at the Grammys 2023
Photo: AFP
Cardi B was not nominated for an award this year but instead, she presented one
