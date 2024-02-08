Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Welcomed With Flowers, Chocolates As He Returns To Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024
Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday after winning the coveted Grammys for Best Global Music Album
Shankar looked ecstatic as he returned to his city from Los Angeles and was welcomed with flowers and chocolates
Shankar Mahadevan and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's band Shakti was awarded the Best Global Music Album Grammy for the album 'Moments'
"This is a very special moment for me and my band members. For me, it's a dream come true... After touring for 25 years we got this Grammy," he told the mediapersons at the airport
Post his Grammy win, Shankar had shared his photos with the award on social media, and had written, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy"
"Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly THIS MOMENT," he added
The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan
