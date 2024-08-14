Google's First Foldable: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold

By: Juviraj Anchil | August 14, 2024
Google's first ever foldable Pixel, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with full-screen 160 mm actua display with 1080 x 2424 OLED at 422 PPI.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is touted to be slim, durable and relaible and weighs 257 g.
The phone is embedded with a 4,650 mAh battery and can have an extended run of upto 72 hrs.
The phone has a maxium storage capacity of 256 GB and a RAM of 16 GB.
The phone also sees first of Gemini (Google's In-house AI system) in a Pixel. The device runs on the Google Tensor G4 and Titan M2 security coprocessor.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes on the Oneplus Open and Galaxy Z Fold6.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is estimated to priced at Rs 1,72,999.
