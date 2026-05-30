Goa Statehood Day: Must-Visit Gems In Sunshine State

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2026
Goa Statehood Day is observed every year on May 30. It marks the day in 1987 when Goa was officially granted full statehood, becoming the 25th state of the Indian Union. Take a look at some of the must-visit sites to explore in the state on the day.
Church of St Augustine is a ruined church complex situated in Goa. The UNESCO World Heritage site is known for its once-grand architecture.
Vagator Beach is one of the best beaches in Goa, known for its scenic views, especially in the early morning and dusk.
Canva
Aguada Fort, or Fort Aguada, stands tall in the open blue sky and is surrounded by the Arabian Sea. The fort's walls tell the story of the Portuguese and offer panoramic views of the vast sea.
Canva
Dudhsagar Falls, a natural wonder and one of India's most popular destinations, cascades down with a milky white hue, earning it the name Milk Falls.
Canva
Praça do Cabo de Rama, also known as Cabo de Rama Fort, is a medieval hillfort located in Khola village in Goa. It is an ideal place to enjoy the beautiful Arabian Sea panorama.
Betalbatim Beach, located in South Goa between Colva and Majorda beaches, is famous for its pristine white sands, serene atmosphere, and glowing waters. Known as "Sunset Beach," it is one of the best spots to spot bioluminescence at night.
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