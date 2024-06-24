Global Beatles Day 2024: Facts And Everything You Need to Know!

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 24, 2024
Every year, June 25 is observed as Global Beatles Day or World Beatles Day to honour the members of band 'The Beatles'.
All images from Canva
The Beatles was an English rock band formed in the year 1960. It consists of four members- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star.
The day is observed because the band appeared on the BBC show Our World in 1967, where they performed "All You Need Is Love" for global viewers.
The show was watched by over 400 million people in 26 countries.
To honour the band and their music, the day was originated in 2009 by Beatles fan Faith Cohen.
Faith Cohen calls this day "a thankyou or love letter to The Beatles". Fans from around the world celebrate this day by organising music events and a variety of shows to honour the band.
The Beatles has been the best-selling music act of all time, with over 600 million sales worldwide. They still stand out as one of the most legendary bands in the world.
