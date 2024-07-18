German Luxury Marque: Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

By: G R Mukesh | July 18, 2024
Expected to launch on August 8, 2024, the CLE Cabriolet will be the third convertible model from Mercedes-Benz in India
As a completely built-up unit (CBU), the CLE Cabriolet is expected to be priced above Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
The cabin mirrors the C-Class’s luxurious and tech-laden layout, featuring an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is based on the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform.
Globally, the CLE Cabriolet offers powerful petrol engines with mild-hybrid technology, including 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre six-cylinder options, with a 48V mild-hybrid setup adding 22 bhp and 200 Nm.
The CLE Cabriolet will compete with the BMW Z4 M40i in India.
For the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz is likely to introduce the CLE 300 4Matic and CLE 450 4Matic variants, both featuring a 2+2 seating configuration.
