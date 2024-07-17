The Rivetting Royalty: Royal Enfield Unveils Guerilla 450

By: G R Mukesh | July 17, 2024
First of all, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's design is reminiscent of the classic modern-retro motorcycle.
You have an 11-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, and a comparatively narrow tail section.
The pillion has a neatly integrated tubular grab handle and a single-piece seat.
The Guerrilla 450 has a large ground clearance of 169mm and a long wheelbase of 1440mm.
It weighs 185 kg at curb weight, making it heavier than rival models like the Triumph Speed 400.
The bike's features include all-LED lights. The top version has Google-based navigation, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and the color of the Himalayan.
