The Rivetting Royalty: Royal Enfield Unveils Guerilla 450

By: G R Mukesh | July 17, 2024

First of all, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's design is reminiscent of the classic modern-retro motorcycle.

You have an 11-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, and a comparatively narrow tail section.

The pillion has a neatly integrated tubular grab handle and a single-piece seat.

The Guerrilla 450 has a large ground clearance of 169mm and a long wheelbase of 1440mm.

It weighs 185 kg at curb weight, making it heavier than rival models like the Triumph Speed 400.

The bike's features include all-LED lights. The top version has Google-based navigation, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and the color of the Himalayan.

Thanks For Reading!

The American Style: All-New Ford Explorer 2025
Find out More