Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bid farewell to Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Friday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa, Raj and their son Viaan wore matching outfits as they stepped out of their house for Ganpati visarjan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, also joined them for the celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several family members and friends were also seen with them in the pictures

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A couple of photos of their Ganpati Visarjan rituals have surfaced online

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa and Shamita danced their hearts out during Ganpati visarjan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Shetty sisters looked stunning in traditional outfits

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa was also seen on a wheelchair with a fractured leg. She broke her leg during the shoot of her upcoming project

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, even her fractured leg couldn't dampen Shilpa's spirit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raj and Shilpa welcome Bappa home every year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

