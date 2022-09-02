Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bid farewell to Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Friday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa, Raj and their son Viaan wore matching outfits as they stepped out of their house for Ganpati visarjan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, also joined them for the celebration
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Several family members and friends were also seen with them in the pictures
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A couple of photos of their Ganpati Visarjan rituals have surfaced online
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa and Shamita danced their hearts out during Ganpati visarjan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Shetty sisters looked stunning in traditional outfits
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa was also seen on a wheelchair with a fractured leg. She broke her leg during the shoot of her upcoming project
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, even her fractured leg couldn't dampen Shilpa's spirit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Raj and Shilpa welcome Bappa home every year
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!