Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Salman Khan joins Arpita and Aayush Sharma to bid Bappa adieu

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his family welcomed Ganpati at his sister Arpita's home.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A day after Salman shared a video of him performing aarti, he was spotted once again for the visarjan festivities.
Arpita and her actor husband Aayush Sharma were also seen leaving their residence with Bappa.
Salman's mother Salma as well as veteran actress Helen were present for the occasion.
Also in attendance was Salman's brother Sohail Khan, who came along with his son Nirvaan Khan.
Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan (red shirt)
Meanwhile, Aayush was spotted distributing sweets to people and the paparazzi assembled outside.
As many as 22,687 Ganpati idols were immersed in Mumbai yesterday on the occasion of one and half day Ganpati festival.
