Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Salman Khan joins Arpita and Aayush Sharma to bid Bappa adieu

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his family welcomed Ganpati at his sister Arpita's home.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A day after Salman shared a video of him performing aarti, he was spotted once again for the visarjan festivities.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arpita and her actor husband Aayush Sharma were also seen leaving their residence with Bappa.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman's mother Salma as well as veteran actress Helen were present for the occasion.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also in attendance was Salman's brother Sohail Khan, who came along with his son Nirvaan Khan.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan (red shirt)

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Aayush was spotted distributing sweets to people and the paparazzi assembled outside.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

As many as 22,687 Ganpati idols were immersed in Mumbai yesterday on the occasion of one and half day Ganpati festival.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

