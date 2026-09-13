Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Sthapana Rituals: Do's And Don'ts To Follow While Bringing Bappa Home

By: Rahul M | September 13, 2026
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.
Dos: Devotees should clean the house and puja area before bringing Bappa home. The idol should be handled respectfully and placed carefully on the decorated platform. Fresh flowers, durva and traditional offerings can be prepared beforehand.
Dont's: Avoid placing the idol directly on the floor or in an unclean area. Devotees should also avoid rushing through the sthapana rituals.
Do's: During sthapana, offer flowers, durva grass, fruits, sweets and modak to Lord Ganesha.
Don'ts: Avoid placing the idol directly on the floor or in an unclean area. Devotees should also avoid rushing through the sthapana rituals.
Do's: Maintain cleanliness while observing the puja with devotion are considered important.
Don'ts: Food and offerings should ideally be prepared hygienically and offered with devotion.
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