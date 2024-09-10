Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Types Of Unique Eco Ganpati Idols

By: Manasi Kamble | September 10, 2024

As we celebrate the festival of prosperity and happiness, Ganesh Chaturthi, let us focus on how to make the celebrations sustainable.

Cow dung has been used to create idols. You can use the dissolved idols as fertiliser by placing them in a tub of water.

This eco-friendly Ganesha was made by herbs to create idols. Easily dissolvable and reusable.

After the festivities, Ganesh idols made by Greenwaveses are supposed to be placed in a pot and watered until they dissolve rather than being submerged in a body of water. As natural clay is combined with seeds that will develop into a plant.

Ganesha idol made out of 17,000 coconuts

Eco Ganesha idol made out of recycled paper

Eco-friendly Ganesha idol made out of cardboards

The Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol made out of 200+ Kgs Belgian Chocolate to make this eco-friendly Ganesha. The Visarjan will take place in milk and distribute Chocolate Milk Prasad to underprivileged kids in slum areas.

