From The Shadows It Emerged: Skoda Elroq SUV Makes Its Global Debut

By: Juviraj Anchil | October 02, 2024
The much awaited Skoda Elroq is finally here and it is laced with a LED Matrix beam headlights, with a slimmer orientation.
This electric car is a Rear-wheel drive (RWD) and is available in 9 colours.
Inside the car maintains a vibrant appearance continuing the lushness of the exterior. The car also has a 13-inch infotainment unit.
This electric SUV comes with the luxury of a massage seats and three-zone-air conditioning.
The car (Elroq 50) is powered by a 55 kWh battery and can produce the top performance of 170hp and has a range of 370km.
The car will take on the likes of Tata Curvv and MG ZS EV.
The Skoda Elroq Electric SUV is estimatred to be priced at around Rs 30 lakh.
