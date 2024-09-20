From Rock Chick To Casual Chic: Inside Mouni Roy's Milan Closet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 20, 2024
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently shelling out major fashion goals on the streets of Milan in Italy
All images from Mouni Roy's Instagram
From exquisite black ensembles to bold attire, the Naagin star is embracing new fashion style, and we are here for it!
In her recent Instagram post, the actress wowed in a casual look, wearing a mini-white dress paired with chic blazer, boots and a white bag
Her Milan couture show kicked off with an floor-sweeping satin cocktail gown from the luxury designer label Alberta Ferretti
Mouni donned this black statement piece for her debut appearance at the Ferretti's show as a part of Milan Fashion Week 2024
She later turned heads in a hot red look, clad in a fringed paisley jacquard midi dress from the brand Edrem
The attire was complemented with matching red footwear featuring silver buckle details, a subtle glowy makeup look, and a sleek hairdo
No, her Milan closet tour doesn’t end here! The 'Gold' fame channeled her inner "rock chick" in a black mini dress from Antonio Marras's Spring/Summer 2025 couture line
This show-stopping number boasted of a plunging neckline, pleated skit design, tie-knot pattern in the back, sheer lace hand gloves, and similar lace stockings
The Gothic glam was elevated with black chunky shoes adorned with silver embellishments. Mouni kept her hair in a braided style, secured with a giant black scarf
