From Raakshasa To Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies, Here's The List Of New South Indian Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend

By: Sunanda Singh | February 20, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of South Indian movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Eesha is a horror thriller film which is directed by Srinivas Manne. The film is about four friends who try to expose fake godmen and challenge a fraudster, who dares them to spend three nights in a haunted bungalow. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Lucky The Superstar stars GV Prakash in the lead role. The story of the film revolves around a puppy that gets lost and separated from its family. The Tamil language film is streaming on JioHotstar.
Raakshasa is a thriller series that centres around a sub-Inspector named Hanmappa who decides to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that are initially believed to be crocodile attacks. It is streaming on ZEE5.
The Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies centres around a group of friends and siblings in Mattancherry who establish their own WWE-inspired, dressed-up underground wrestling federation. It is streaming on Netflix.
Paathirathri is an action thriller film directed by Rantheena PT. The film narrates the story of two police officers, SI Jancy and constable Hareesh, who face personal challenges. During a nighttime patrol in Idukki, they observe a dubious occurrence but opt not to report it right away. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Shakthi Thirumagan is a political action thriller film about a clever Secretariat lobbyist who uses his high-level connections to solve problems for people and fight corruption. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Thanks For Reading!