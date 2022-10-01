Actors who played gangsters on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2022
Bollywood heroes may be iconic, but over the years, the characters that have stayed with the audience are mostly the villains. Here's a list of actors who have played gangsters on screen...
Hrithik Roshan plays the gangster 'Vedha' in his latest release 'Vikram Vedha'
Shah Rukh Khan played gangster turned MLA Raees Alam in the 2017 movie 'Raees'
Ajay Devgan played the gangster Sultan Mirza (a character based on Haji Mastan) in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'
John Abraham played gangster Manya Surve in the movie 'Shootout at Wadala'
Emraan Hashmi donned the character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim in the movie 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara'
Divyendu Sharma played 'Munna Bhaiyya' in the popular series 'Mirzapur'. His character is based On the real life UP gangster Munna Bajrangi
The list would be incomplete without Amitabh Bachchan who played Vijay in the movie 'Don'
Rishi Kapoor played the gangster and local trafficker 'Rauf Lala' in 'Agneepath'
Kishore Kumar G played the role of a mysterious gangster 'Nayak' in the series 'She'
Vivek Oberoi played the gangster 'Maya Dolas' in the movie 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'. His character was inspired by the real life gangster Dawood Ibrahim
