From Govinda To Salman Khan: Bollywood Celebs Who Own Licensed Guns

By: Manisha Karki | October 01, 2024
Actor and politician Govinda was recently injured when his licensed pistol misfired while he was checking it at his home in Juhu. He underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury and he is currently out of danger and recovering
Not just Govinda, but several other Bollywood celebs own a licensed gun. Superstar Salman Khan got himself a personal licensed gun after his father, Salim Khan, received death threats
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, got himself a bore revolver. He wrote in his blog about the same: "Before retiring for the night, I pulled out my licensed 32 revolver, loaded it and put it under my pillow."
Actor Sunny Deol has a licensed revolver, his election affidavit revealed. Reportedly, he has also used a personal pistol in the film Singh Saab The Great.
Actress Poonam Dhillon also owns a gun. In an old interview, she stated, "I do have a gun and have kept it for safety reasons at home." She also said that she does not carry it with her
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has a licensed gun. He also owns a rifle and a revolver
Actress Soha Ali Khan owned a .22-bore rifle back in 2005 with 3 years of renewal. However, it was cancelled after a complaint by wildlife activist Naresh Kadiyan, who alleged that the actress abused her position to get an arms license as she was underage.
Actor Sanjay Dutt was earlier involved in controversies regarding a gun found in his possession. He had revealed keeping one AK-56 rifle with ammunition and claimed that the gun was to protect his family as they had received threats during the Mumbai riots after the demolition of Babri mosque in December 1992.
