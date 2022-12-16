FPJRewind2022: List of sporting personalities who died this year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, 52, passed away in March from natural causes. The leg-spinner, who bagged 708-Test wicket, was a larger-than-life figure whose fame transcended sport and he inspired generations of fans
Australia’s Andrew Symonds, 46, died in a car crash in May. Symonds was a cult hero during his international career and one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen
Former Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh passed away in March, at the age of 74. He had suffered a heart attack and went into a coma. Marsh scored 3633 runs in 96 Tests for Australia at an average of 26.51. In 92 ODIs, he scored 1225 runs at an average of 20.08
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf, who was part of the ICC elite umpire list, passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Lahore at the age of 66 in September. He officiated in 231 international matches between 2000 and 2013
Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who helped develop superstars such as Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova, died aged 91 in December. Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Anna Kournikova and Mary Pierce were other stars who passed through his Bradenton tennis complex
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, died aged 78 in October
American professional golfer Tom Weiskopf, the winner of 16 PGA Tour titles, including the 1973 British Open, died in August. He was 79, and had been dealing with pancreatic cancer since late 2020
