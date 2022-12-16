FPJRewind2022: From Roger Federer to Sebastian Vettel, top athletes that retired in 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
The Swiss maestro Roger Federer called time on his illustrious trophy laden career in an emotional letter addressed to his fans. Federer finished with 20 Grand slams, third most in the open era
After 16 seasons where he won back to back four F1 World Championship titles, Sebastian Vettel called time on his career behind the wheel.
Arguably the greatest women player of all time, Serena dominated Tennis across all surfaces. She was ranked No 1 for 319 weeks and finished with 23 Grand Slam titles
Gerard Pique's retirement announcement came as a shock as it was mid season. The centre-back was the heartthrob of the Barcelona defence for more than a decade
Mithali Raj ended her 23-year-long career a little after India's exit from the Women's ODI World Cup. Mithali walked away with a plethora of batting and captaincy records to her name
The 40-year-old bid farewell at one of most iconic venues, Lords, the home of cricket. The legendary pacer retired with 284 international games and with as many as 355 wickets to her name
Argentina striker Carlos Tevez scored 237 goals and made 108 assists in 607 club appearances. The work horse forward played for both Manchester clubs, Juventus, West Ham and hometown club Boca Juniors
It's very rare that a player retires when they are very top of their game. Ashleigh Barty retired after weeks after winning the Australian Open and while still being ranked No 1
Robin Uthappa retired from all forms of cricket on September 14. Uthappa had represented India in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup and played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the senior team.
Gonzalo Higuain came through a generation of top Argentina strikers. While he may have lived in the shadow of the likes of Lionel Messi, Higuain established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, an 18-time tour-level titlist won 467 matches, bid a tearful farewell from tennis following his first-round defeat at the hands of Casper Ruud at the French Open
The highlight of Juan Del Potro's career was his 2009 US Open triumph. Seeded sixth in New York that year, he defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the final to win his first and only Grand Slam title