FPJ Rewind 2022: List of sporting finals this year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
Australian Open tennis final: In an epic final Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 2–6, 6–7, 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 to win the Australian Open tennis title. With the win Nadal won his second Australian Open title and 21st major singles title overall, surpassing the all-time record he had jointly held with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
T20 World Cup final: It was the eighth ICC men's T20 World Cup tournament. It was played in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022. In the final, England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win their second T20 World Cup title. Sam Curran was named the Player of the match and also the Player of the tournament
Super Bowl LVI: The National Football League (NFL) final was played to determine the American football champion for the 2021 season. Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23–20. The game was played in February at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the home stadium of the Rams
Wimbledon tennis final: The Grand Slam tennis tournament that took place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. Novak Djokovic successfully defended his title to claim his 21st major title, defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final
The NBA basketball finals: The National Basketball Association’s (NBA)'s 2021–22 season concluded with the best-of-seven playoff series. The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in six games, winning their fourth championship in eight years
French Open tennis final: Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in the final, 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 to win the 2022 French Open title. It was his record-extending 14th French Open title and record-extending 22nd major title overall
UEFA Champions League football final: The final match of the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League season was played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. The title clash was played between English club Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr scored the only goal has Real Madrid clinched their 14 European crown
