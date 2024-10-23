For Your Sunny Days: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Convertible

By: G R Mukesh | October 23, 2024
The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E is a Hybrid Plug-in convertible from the house of the German carmaker.
This car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and the AMG Electric Drive Unit together.
This Mercedes car has a hybrid drive 600 kW (816 HP) system output and up to 1,420 Nm system torque.
Being a convertible, the car has cloth roof and is designed to not occupy a lot of space in the booth.
This powerful car can attain the accerlaration of 100 km/h in the matter of 2.9 seconds.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E will take on the Bentley Continental GTC.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E is available at the starting price of Rs 2.4 crore.
