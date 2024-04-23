Floral For Summer: Must Try Designs And Patterns For The Hot Season

By: Rahul M | April 23, 2024
Is summer even complete without floral prints? NO! Flowers prints and colours represent summer. Let's explore some floral fashion you can opt for this season.
Instagram | Deepika Padukone
A yellow saree with flowers and leaves prints is perfect for your summer festive season. It's modern and summery!
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
Men's summer fashion has to have floral print shirts. It's a perfect summer vibe and is comfortable for heat days.
Instagram | Ranveer Singh
You need floral dresses in your wardrobe for summer. They are pretty and perfect for picnic dates. You can play with bright colours and different floral prints.
Instagram | Ananya Panday
Style a simple saree with beautiful floral prints. Pink and white colour are ideal for summer. Style your look with minimal accessories and a flower in your hair.
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
Floral short kurtas are best to style with denim jeans and go perfect for daily summer wear.
Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor
A short white dress with floral prints is best for your outing days during summer. Floral designs enhance your look and beauty.
Instagram | Katrina Kaif
