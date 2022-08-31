Filmfare Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2022
The 67th Filmfare Awards ceremony was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
Photo via Instagram
Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his cricket drama '83'
Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for 'Mimi'.
Photo via Twitter
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' bagged the Best Film, Best Director - Vishnuvardhan, Best Action award as well as Best Editing Award, and Best Music Album.
Veteran Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award. He is known for his iconic films like 'Karz', 'Pardes', 'Vishwanath', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak' and many others.
Bollywood singer Asees Kaur received the Best Playback Singer- Female award for the song 'Raataan Lambiyan'.
Bollywood singer B Praak received the Best Playback Singer- Male award for the song 'Mann Bharrya' from 'Shershaah'.
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' won several awards - Best Actor (Critics), Best Film (Critics), Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Designs, Best Cinematography, Best Background Score, Best VFX, and Best sound design.
Other awards include - Best Actress (Critics) - Vidya Balan (Sherni)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)
Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir for 'Lehra Do' ('83)
Best Choreography - Vijay Ganguly for 'Chaka Chak' (Atrangi Re)
Thanks For Reading!