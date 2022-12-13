FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi might miss Argentina's semi-final clash with Croatia? In pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022
The 1st semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see Argentina take on Croatia
Nearly every team in the last four has a standout player, and for Argentina, of course, it is Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old is playing in what is almost certainly his last World Cup, and is looking like a man on a mission
But fans might be up for a shock as the talismanic forward might not line up for Argentina against Croatia. FIFA have initiated disciplinary action against Messi after he criticised match referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz
Now, FIFA's disciplinary committee is expected to publish a comment on the matter soon. The quarter-final encounter between Argentina and the Netherlands was a fiery encounter with numerous incidents involving players and coaching staff from both teams
There were 17 yellow cards — a record for a World Cup match — and one sending-off as players clashed on numerous occasions before and after Argentina won a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals
Messi criticised Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz and according to FIFA World Cup rules, if a referee reports such an occurrence in his match report, FIFA may investigate and initiate disciplinary action against him/her
Referee Lahoz reported the event in this case, and as a result, FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Messi. If the FIFA disciplinary committee concludes that Messi was involved in a major infringement of regulations, he may face sanctions including match bans
However, if he has not broken any rules, he may be cautioned for future behaviour and so be eligible to play in the semifinal match against Croatia
If Messi is suspended, he will be the third player suspended for the Argentine team, joining Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel for the semifinal encounter
